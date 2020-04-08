US Markets
TSX rises 2.29% to 13,925.71

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 2.29 percent to 13,925.71.

* Leading the index were Chorus Aviation Inc <CHR.TO​>, up 20.9%, Intertape Polymer Group Inc​ ITP.TO, up 19.4%, and Summit Industrial Income REIT​ SMU_u.TO, higher by 15.7%.

* Lagging shares were Hexo Corp​​ HEXO.TO, down 26.0%, Maple Leaf Foods Inc​ MFI.TO, down 5.0%, and Ero Copper Corp​ ERO.TO, lower by 4.5%.

* On the TSX 198 issues rose and 32 fell as a 6.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 374.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.68 points, or 4.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 6.30 points, or 2.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 10.62%, or $2.51, to $26.14 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 5.27%, or $1.68, to $33.55 O/R

* The TSX is off 18.4% for the year.

