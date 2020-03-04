US Markets

TSX rises 2.17% to 16,779.53

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 2.17 percent to 16,779.53

* Leading the index were Cronos Group Inc <CRON.TO​>, up 11.3%, Hexo Corp​ HEXO.TO, up 9.9%, and Real Matters Inc​ REAL.TO, higher by 9.5%.

* Lagging shares were Winpak Ltd​​ WPK.TO, down 13.3%, MAG Silver Corp​ MAG.TO, down 5.4%, and Great Canadian Gaming Corp​ GC.TO, lower by 4.9%.

* On the TSX 197 issues rose and 29 fell as a 6.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 272.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.66 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 4.85 points, or 1.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.17%, or $0.08, to $47.1 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.75%, or $0.39, to $51.47 O/R

* The TSX is off 1.7% for the year.

