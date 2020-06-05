TSX rises 2.1% to 15,854.07

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 2.10 percent to 15,854.07

* Leading the index were Shawcor Ltd <SCL.TO​>, up 69.9%, Baytex Energy Corp​ BTE.TO, up 25.4%, and Secure Energy Services Inc​ SES.TO, higher by 22.5%.

* Lagging shares were Torex Gold Resources Inc​​ TXG.TO, down 7.1%, Alamos Gold Inc​ AGI.TO, down 3.9%, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp​ WPM.TO, lower by 3.8%.

* On the TSX 173 issues rose and 55 fell as a 3.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 378.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 6.76 points, or 7.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 8.22 points, or 3.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 4.17%, or $1.56, to $38.97 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 4.65%, or $1.86, to $41.85 O/R

* The TSX is off 7.1% for the year.

