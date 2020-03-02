TSX rises 1.78% to 16,553.26

By Lynx Insight Service

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.78 percent to 16,553.26

* On the TSX 190 issues rose and 39 fell as a 4.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were no and 7 new lows, with total volume of 374.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Enbridge Inc CNQ.TO and Enbridge Inc CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.25 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 4.42 points, or 1.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 5.83%, or $2.61, to $47.37 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 5.92%, or $2.94, to $52.61 O/R

* The TSX is off 3% for the year.

