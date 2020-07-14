TSX rises 1.72% to 15,908.45

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.72 percent to 15,908.45

* Leading the index were Seven Generations Energy Ltd <VII.TO​>, up 7.9%, Inter Pipeline Ltd​ IPL.TO, up 6.4%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, higher by 6.2%.

* Lagging shares were Lightspeed POS Inc​​ LSPD.TO, down 3.4%, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd​ IVN.TO, down 3.1%, and Aecon Group Inc​ ARE.TO, lower by 2.9%.

* On the TSX 157 issues rose and 64 fell as a 2.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 231.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and B2gold Corp BTO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.05 points, or 4.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.01 points, or 1.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.85%, or $0.34, to $40.44 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.63%, or $0.27, to $42.99 O/R

* The TSX is off 6.8% for the year.

