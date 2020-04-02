TSX rises 1.72% to 13,097.84

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.72 percent to 13,097.84

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp <MEG.TO​>, up 33.8%, Frontera Energy Corp​ FEC.TO, up 30.7%, and Secure Energy Services Inc​ SES.TO, higher by 24.2%.

* Lagging shares were Shopify Inc​​ SHOP.TO, down 9.7%, Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, down 9.6%, and Corus Entertainment Inc​ CJRb.TO, lower by 8.4%.

* On the TSX 174 issues rose and 57 fell as a 3.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were no and no new lows, with total volume of 446.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 5.51 points, or 9.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.90 points, or 1.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 21.86%, or $4.44, to $24.75 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 20.49%, or $5.07, to $29.81 O/R

* The TSX is off 23.2% for the year.

