TSX rises 1.68% to 14,885.48

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.68 percent to 14,885.48

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 32.9%, Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, up 18.5%, and MTY Food Group Inc​ MTY.TO, higher by 15.4%.

* Lagging shares were Silvercorp Metals Inc​​ SVM.TO, down 7.5%, Pason Systems Inc​ PSI.TO, down 4.6%, and Cineplex Inc​ CGX.TO, lower by 4.4%.

* On the TSX 200 issues rose and 30 fell as a 6.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 15 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 378.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.77 points, or 5.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 4.36 points, or 1.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.7%, or $0.54, to $32.36 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.01%, or $0.35, to $34.46 O/R

* The TSX is off 12.8% for the year.

