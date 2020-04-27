TSX rises 1.54% to 14,642.11

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.54 percent to 14,642.11

* Leading the index were MAG Silver Corp <MAG.TO​>, up 19.4%, BRP Inc​ DOO.TO, up 12.7%, and Canopy Growth Corp​ WEED.TO, higher by 12.3%.

* Lagging shares were Secure Energy Services Inc​​ SES.TO, down 4.5%, Centerra Gold Inc​ CG.TO, down 4.0%, and Teck Resources Ltd​ TECKb.TO, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 176 issues rose and 53 fell as a 3.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 283.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.19 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 7.10 points, or 3.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 23.67%, or $4.01, to $12.93 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 6.72%, or $1.44, to $20 O/R

* The TSX is off 14.2% for the year.

