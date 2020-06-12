TSX rises 1.37% to 15,256.57

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.37 percent to 15,256.57

* Leading the index were Shawcor Ltd <SCL.TO​>, up 35.9%, Secure Energy Services Inc​ SES.TO, up 12.9%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, higher by 10.7%.

* Lagging shares were Centerra Gold Inc​​ CG.TO, down 4.9%, Pretium Resources Inc​ PVG.TO, down 4.7%, and Torex Gold Resources Inc​ TXG.TO, lower by 3.4%.

* On the TSX 196 issues rose and 33 fell as a 5.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 340.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.37 points, or 1.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 4.79 points, or 1.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.61%, or $0.22, to $36.56 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.14%, or $0.44, to $38.99 O/R

* The TSX is off 10.6% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.