TSX rises 1.32% to 15,389.72

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.32 percent to 15,389.72

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO​>, up 13.4%, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc​ SNC.TO, up 8.2%, and Enerplus Corp​ ERF.TO, higher by 7.2%.

* Lagging shares were Real Matters Inc​​ REAL.TO, down 5.2%, Corus Entertainment Inc​ CJRb.TO, down 4.4%, and Semafo Inc​ SMF.TO, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 171 issues rose and 48 fell as a 3.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 216.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.49 points, or 3.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.43 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.96%, or $1.14, to $39.63 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.58%, or $0.65, to $41.67 O/R

* The TSX is off 9.8% for the year.

