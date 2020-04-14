TSX rises 1.3% to 14,258.43
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.30 percent to 14,258.43
* Leading the index were Lightspeed POS Inc <LSPD.TO>, up 14.0%, Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, up 11.3%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, higher by 11.1%.
* Lagging shares were Enerflex Ltd EFX.TO, down 8.5%, Enerplus Corp ERF.TO, down 7.3%, and Secure Energy Services Inc SES.TO, lower by 7.1%.
* On the TSX 143 issues rose and 82 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 336.0 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were B2gold Corp BTO.TO, Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.07 points, or 1.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.32 points, or 0.5%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 7.1%, or $1.59, to $20.82 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 5.48%, or $1.74, to $30 O/R
* The TSX is off 16.4% for the year.
