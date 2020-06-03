TSX rises 1.17% to 15,575.11

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.17 percent to 15,575.11

* Leading the index were Canada Goose Holdings Inc <GOOS.TO​>, up 17.5%, Corus Entertainment Inc​ CJRb.TO, up 14.6%, and Frontera Energy Corp​ FEC.TO, higher by 12.6%.

* Lagging shares were Centerra Gold Inc​​ CG.TO, down 7.7%, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd​ AEM.TO, down 6.5%, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd​ KL.TO, lower by 6.3%.

* On the TSX 171 issues rose and 58 fell as a 2.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 372.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Great-west Lifeco Inc GWO.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.22 points, or 1.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 7.64 points, or 3.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.16%, or $0.06, to $36.75 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.25%, or $0.1, to $39.47 O/R

* The TSX is off 8.7% for the year.

