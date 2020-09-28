TSX rises 1.1% to 16,242.81

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.10 percent to 16,242.81

* Leading the index were Methanex Corp <MX.TO​>, up 6.9%, Enerplus Corp​ ERF.TO, up 6.7%, and Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, higher by 6.6%.

* Lagging shares were Lundin Mining Corp​​ LUN.TO, down 6.2%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, down 4.1%, and BlackBerry Ltd​ BB.TO, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 189 issues rose and 32 fell as a 5.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 235.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO and Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.40 points, or 3.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 5.05 points, or 1.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.8%, or $0.32, to $40.57 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.36%, or $0.57, to $42.49 O/R

* The TSX is off 4.8% for the year.

