TSX rises 1.08% to 16,294.66

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.08 percent to 16,294.66

* Leading the index were Element Fleet Management Corp <EFN.TO​>, up 12.0%, Celestica Inc​ CLS.TO, up 11.4%, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, higher by 8.3%.

* Lagging shares were Aphria Inc​​ APHA.TO, down 18.7%, Cameco Corp​ CCO.TO, down 12.5%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, lower by 8.8%.

* On the TSX 144 issues rose and 72 fell as a 2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 188.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, Kinross Gold Corp K.TO and B2gold Corp BTO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.63 points, or 2.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.01 points, or 0.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.68%, or $0.28, to $41.32 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.23%, or $0.53, to $43.75 O/R

* The TSX is off 4.5% for the year.

