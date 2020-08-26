US Markets
TSX rises 1.04% to 16,789.97

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.04 percent to 16,789.97

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.04 percent to 16,789.97 * Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd , up 6.4%, Aritzia Inc​ , up 6.3%, and Silvercrest Metals Inc​ , higher by 5.3%. * Lagging shares were Westshore Terminals Investment Corp​​ , down 11.0%, Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ , down 5.2%, and Whitecap Resources Inc​ , lower by 4.9%. * On the TSX 135 issues rose and 82 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 172.1 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were B2gold Corp , Kinross Gold Corp and Royal Bank Of Canada . * The TSX's energy group fell 1.88 points, or 2.2%, while the financials sector climbed 4.75 points, or 1.7%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.14%, or $0.06, to $43.41 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.33%, or $0.15, to $45.71 [O/R] * The TSX is off 1.6% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

