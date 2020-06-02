TSX rises 1.04% to 15,394.36

US Markets
The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.04 percent to 15,394.36.

* Leading the index were Baytex Energy Corp <BTE.TO​>, up 34.1%, MTY Food Group Inc​ MTY.TO, up 11.1%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp​ CPG.TO, higher by 11.1%.

* Lagging shares were SSR Mining Inc​​ SSRM.TO, down 8.6%, Alacer Gold Corp​ ASR.TO, down 8.4%, and Pan American Silver Corp​ PAAS.TO, lower by 7.2%.

* On the TSX 147 issues rose and 83 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 281.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.63 points, or 4.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 5.61 points, or 2.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 4.03%, or $1.43, to $36.87 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.39%, or $1.3, to $39.62 O/R

* The TSX is off 9.8% for the year.

