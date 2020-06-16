TSX rises 1.02% to 15,515.83
* Leading the index were Pason Systems Inc <PSI.TO>, up 10.7%, Mullen Group Ltd MTL.TO, up 10.1%, and Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.TO, higher by 8.8%.
* Lagging shares were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 6.0%, NovaGold Resources Inc NG.TO, down 5.9%, and Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.TO, lower by 5.2%.
* On the TSX 167 issues rose and 59 fell as a 2.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 288.9 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.46 points, or 1.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 4.11 points, or 1.6%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.18%, or $0.81, to $37.93 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.37%, or $0.94, to $40.66 O/R
* The TSX is off 9.1% for the year.
