TSX rises 1.02% to 15,515.83

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.02 percent to 15,515.83.

* Leading the index were Pason Systems Inc <PSI.TO​>, up 10.7%, Mullen Group Ltd​ MTL.TO, up 10.1%, and Bausch Health Companies Inc​ BHC.TO, higher by 8.8%.

* Lagging shares were Hexo Corp​​ HEXO.TO, down 6.0%, NovaGold Resources Inc​ NG.TO, down 5.9%, and Silvercorp Metals Inc​ SVM.TO, lower by 5.2%.

* On the TSX 167 issues rose and 59 fell as a 2.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 288.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.46 points, or 1.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 4.11 points, or 1.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.18%, or $0.81, to $37.93 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.37%, or $0.94, to $40.66 O/R

* The TSX is off 9.1% for the year.

    Most Popular