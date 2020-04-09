TSX rises 1% as Fed unveils $2.3 trillion stimulus program

April 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose 1% in early trading on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out a massive $2.3 trillion program in another attempt to shore up the world's largest economy reeling from the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 152.2 points, or 1.09%, at 14,077.91.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

