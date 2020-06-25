TSX rises 0.99% to 15,446.14

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.99 percent to 15,446.14

* Leading the index were Real Matters Inc <REAL.TO​>, up 4.3%, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd​ IVN.TO, up 3.8%, and Parex Resources Inc​ PXT.TO, higher by 3.7%.

* Lagging shares were Canfor Corp​​ CFP.TO, down 4.2%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, down 3.7%, and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp​ LIF.TO, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 147 issues rose and 72 fell as a 2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 195.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.40 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.62 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.71%, or $1.03, to $39.04 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.98%, or $1.2, to $41.51 O/R

* The TSX is off 9.5% for the year.

