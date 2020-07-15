US Markets
CRON

TSX rises 0.97% to 16,063.33

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.97 percent to 16,063.33. The TSX is off 5.9% for the year.

* Leading the index were Air Canada <AC.TO​>, up 13.8%, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc​ ZZZ.TO, up 12.9%, and Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, higher by 9.1%.

* Lagging shares were CCL Industries Inc​​ CCLb.TO, down 2.5%, Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, down 2.2%, and Lundin Gold Inc​ LUG.TO, lower by 1.8%.

* On the TSX 184 issues rose and 37 fell as a 5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 238.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.62 points, or 2.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.46 points, or 1.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.74%, or $0.7, to $40.99 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.75%, or $0.75, to $43.65 O/R

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

