TSX rises 0.96% to 16,065.35

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.96 percent to 16,065.35
* Leading the index were Cascades Inc <CAS.TO>, up 8.2%, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP BEP_u.TO, up 6.8%, and Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, higher by 6.1%.
* Lagging shares were First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO, down 6.9%, Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, down 6.7%, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd VII.TO, lower by 5.1%.
* On the TSX 149 issues rose and 73 fell as a 2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 177.9 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.65 points, or 2.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.49 points, or 0.6%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.67%, or $0.27, to $40.04 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.33%, or $0.14, to $41.8 O/R
* The TSX is off 5.8% for the year.
