US Markets
SHOP

TSX rises 0.96% to 16,065.35

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.96 percent to 16,065.35. Leading the index were Cascades Inc , up 8.2%, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP​, up 6.8%, and Shopify Inc, higher by 6.1%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.96 percent to 16,065.35

* Leading the index were Cascades Inc <CAS.TO​>, up 8.2%, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP​ BEP_u.TO, up 6.8%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, higher by 6.1%.

* Lagging shares were First Majestic Silver Corp​​ FR.TO, down 6.9%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, down 6.7%, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, lower by 5.1%.

* On the TSX 149 issues rose and 73 fell as a 2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 177.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.65 points, or 2.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.49 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.67%, or $0.27, to $40.04 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.33%, or $0.14, to $41.8 O/R

* The TSX is off 5.8% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHOP FR VET BNS SU CNQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular