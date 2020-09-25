TSX rises 0.96% to 16,065.35

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.96 percent to 16,065.35

* Leading the index were Cascades Inc <CAS.TO​>, up 8.2%, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP​ BEP_u.TO, up 6.8%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, higher by 6.1%.

* Lagging shares were First Majestic Silver Corp​​ FR.TO, down 6.9%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, down 6.7%, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, lower by 5.1%.

* On the TSX 149 issues rose and 73 fell as a 2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 177.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.65 points, or 2.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.49 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.67%, or $0.27, to $40.04 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.33%, or $0.14, to $41.8 O/R

* The TSX is off 5.8% for the year.

