TSX rises 0.93% to 15,713.82

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.93 percent to 15,713.82

* Leading the index were Enerplus Corp <ERF.TO​>, up 8.9%, Canopy Growth Corp​ WEED.TO, up 8.1%, and Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, higher by 8%.

* Lagging shares were Lightspeed POS Inc​​ LSPD.TO, down 3.0%, Cineplex Inc​ CGX.TO, down 2.9%, and Silvercrest Metals Inc​ SIL.TO, lower by 2.8%.

* On the TSX 149 issues rose and 71 fell as a 2.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 201.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.37 points, or 3.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 4.88 points, or 1.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.52%, or $1, to $40.62 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.2%, or $0.93, to $43.28 O/R

* The TSX is off 7.9% for the year.

