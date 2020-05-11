US Markets
TSX rises 0.91% to 15,103.22

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.91 percent to 15,103.22

* Leading the index were Premium Brands Holdings Corp <PBH.TO​>, up 12.6%, Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd​ CTCa.TO, up 7.8%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, higher by 6.2%.

* Lagging shares were Cascades Inc​​ CAS.TO, down 6.2%, Hudbay Minerals Inc​ HBM.TO, down 5.7%, and Cominar REIT​ CUF_u.TO, lower by 5.5%.

* On the TSX 104 issues rose and 123 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 249.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.59 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.57 points, or 1.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.97%, or $0.24, to $24.5 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.16%, or $0.98, to $29.99 O/R

* The TSX is off 11.5% for the year.

