TSX rises 0.91% to 15,103.22
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.91 percent to 15,103.22
* Leading the index were Premium Brands Holdings Corp <PBH.TO>, up 12.6%, Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd CTCa.TO, up 7.8%, and Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, higher by 6.2%.
* Lagging shares were Cascades Inc CAS.TO, down 6.2%, Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, down 5.7%, and Cominar REIT CUF_u.TO, lower by 5.5%.
* On the TSX 104 issues rose and 123 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 249.6 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.59 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.57 points, or 1.1%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.97%, or $0.24, to $24.5 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.16%, or $0.98, to $29.99 O/R
* The TSX is off 11.5% for the year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.