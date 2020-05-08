US Markets
TSX rises 0.9% to 14,966.56

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.90 percent to 14,966.56

* Leading the index were BRP Inc <DOO.TO​>, up 16.5%, Enerflex Ltd​ EFX.TO, up 11.1%, and Norbord Inc​ OSB.TO, higher by 10.5%.

* Lagging shares were Sandstorm Gold Ltd​​ SSL.TO, down 7.3%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, down 7.0%, and Badger Daylighting Ltd​ BAD.TO, lower by 6.7%.

* On the TSX 165 issues rose and 62 fell as a 2.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 312.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.97 points, or 2.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.49 points, or 1.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 4.59%, or $1.08, to $24.63 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 4.72%, or $1.39, to $30.85 O/R

* The TSX is off 12.3% for the year.

