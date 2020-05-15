US Markets
TSX rises 0.89% to 14,638.90

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.89 percent to 14,638.90

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 66.9%, Hexo Corp​ HEXO.TO, up 22.6%, and Canopy Growth Corp​ WEED.TO, higher by 14.7%.

* Lagging shares were Chorus Aviation Inc​ CHR.TO, down 7.0%, Canada Goose Holdings Inc​ GOOS.TO, down 6.6%, and Bombardier Inc​ BBDb.TO, lower by 4.6%.

* On the TSX 145 issues rose and 83 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 14 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 287.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.17 points, or 3.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.75 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 7.58%, or $2.09, to $29.65 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 5.65%, or $1.76, to $32.89 O/R

* The TSX is off 14.2% for the year.

