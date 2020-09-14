US Markets
TXG

TSX rises 0.85% to 16,360.14

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.85 percent to 16,360.14.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.85 percent to 16,360.14

* Leading the index were MAG Silver Corp <MAG.TO​>, up 10.0%, OceanaGold Corp​ OGC.TO, up 9.5%, and Torex Gold Resources Inc​ TXG.TO, higher by 9.4%.

* Lagging shares were Crescent Point Energy Corp​​ CPG.TO, down 3.8%, Enghouse Systems Ltd​ ENGH.TO, down 3.7%, and MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 161 issues rose and 58 fell as a 2.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 231.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.43 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.20 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.19%, or $0.07, to $37.26 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.55%, or $0.22, to $39.61 O/R

* The TSX is off 4.1% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TXG CPG ENGH MEG SU TD CNQ

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular