TSX rises 0.85% to 16,360.14

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.85 percent to 16,360.14

* Leading the index were MAG Silver Corp <MAG.TO​>, up 10.0%, OceanaGold Corp​ OGC.TO, up 9.5%, and Torex Gold Resources Inc​ TXG.TO, higher by 9.4%.

* Lagging shares were Crescent Point Energy Corp​​ CPG.TO, down 3.8%, Enghouse Systems Ltd​ ENGH.TO, down 3.7%, and MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 161 issues rose and 58 fell as a 2.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 231.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.43 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.20 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.19%, or $0.07, to $37.26 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.55%, or $0.22, to $39.61 O/R

* The TSX is off 4.1% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.