TSX rises 0.85% to 14,745.04

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.85 percent to 14,745.04

* Leading the index were Shopify Inc <SHOP.TO​>, up 7.6%, Centerra Gold Inc​ CG.TO, up 6.8%, and Canfor Corp​ CFP.TO, higher by 6.5%.

* Lagging shares were Chorus Aviation Inc​​ CHR.TO, down 10.0%, Air Canada​ AC.TO, down 8.6%, and Celestica Inc​ CLS.TO, lower by 8.3%.

* On the TSX 120 issues rose and 107 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 295.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Stars Group Inc TSGI.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.15 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.66 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 7.08%, or $1.4, to $21.18 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 5.33%, or $1.41, to $27.85 O/R

* The TSX is off 13.6% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.