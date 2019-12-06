TSX rises 0.84% to 16,996.97

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.84 percent to 16,996.97. Leading the index were Cenovus Energy Inc up 7.4%, ARC Resources Ltd up 7.1%, and Tourmaline Oil Corp higher by 6%.

* Lagging shares were Torex Gold Resources Inc TXG.TO, down 6.7%, OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, down 6.4%, and First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO, lower by 5.9%.

* On the TSX 151 issues rose and 76 fell as a 2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 175.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp ECA.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 5.86 points, or 4.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.60 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.06%, or $0.62, to $59.05 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.39% , or $0.88, to $64.27 O/R

* The TSX is up 18.7% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

