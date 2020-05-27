TSX rises 0.82% to 15,272.03

US Markets
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.82 percent to 15,272.03. Leading the index were Home Capital Group Inc, up 10.7%, CAE Inc​, up 8.3%, and Equitable Group Inc, higher by 8.3%.

* Leading the index were Home Capital Group Inc <HCG.TO​>, up 10.7%, CAE Inc​ CAE.TO, up 8.3%, and Equitable Group Inc​ EQB.TO, higher by 8.3%.

* Lagging shares were Real Matters Inc​​ REAL.TO, down 8.4%, Air Canada​ AC.TO, down 7.0%, and Sienna Senior Living Inc​ SIA.TO, lower by 5.0%.

* On the TSX 136 issues rose and 90 fell as a 1.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were no and no new lows, with total volume of 349.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.54 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 8.09 points, or 3.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 6.2%, or $2.13, to $32.22 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 5.34%, or $1.93, to $34.24 O/R

* The TSX is off 10.5% for the year.

    Most Popular