TSX rises 0.79% to 17,651.59

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.79 percent to 17,651.59 * Leading the index were Semafo Inc , up 10.3%, Hudbay Minerals Inc , up 9.8%, and MEG Energy Corp , higher by 8.8%. * Lagging shares were ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc , down 5.2%, Bombardier Inc , down 3.6%, and Canopy Growth Corp , lower by 3.0%. * On the TSX 168 issues rose and 59 fell as a 2.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 35 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 222.9 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Aurora Cannabis Inc and Baytex Energy Corp . * The TSX's energy group rose 4.79 points, or 3.7%, while the financials sector climbed 2.96 points, or 0.9%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.88%, or $1.43, to $51.04 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.74% , or $1.48, to $55.44 [O/R] * The TSX is up 3.4% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

