TSX rises 0.79% to 16,644.99

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.79 percent to 16,644.99

* Leading the index were Kinaxis Inc <KXS.TO​>, up 7.9%, Enghouse Systems Ltd​ ENGH.TO, up 7.9%, and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd​ IVN.TO, higher by 7.4%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 5.6%, Cineplex Inc​ CGX.TO, down 3.2%, and B2Gold Corp​ BTO.TO, lower by 3.1%.

* On the TSX 143 issues rose and 73 fell as a 2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 199.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.82 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.13 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.92%, or $0.39, to $43 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.17%, or $0.53, to $45.81 O/R

* The TSX is off 2.5% for the year.

