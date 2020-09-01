US Markets
ENGH

TSX rises 0.79% to 16,644.99

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.79 percent to 16,644.99

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.79 percent to 16,644.99

* Leading the index were Kinaxis Inc <KXS.TO​>, up 7.9%, Enghouse Systems Ltd​ ENGH.TO, up 7.9%, and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd​ IVN.TO, higher by 7.4%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 5.6%, Cineplex Inc​ CGX.TO, down 3.2%, and B2Gold Corp​ BTO.TO, lower by 3.1%.

* On the TSX 143 issues rose and 73 fell as a 2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 199.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.82 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.13 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.92%, or $0.39, to $43 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.17%, or $0.53, to $45.81 O/R

* The TSX is off 2.5% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENGH ACB BTO SU AQN MFC

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular