TSX rises 0.76% to 15,974.91

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.76 percent to 15,974.91

* Leading the index were Shawcor Ltd <SCL.TO​>, up 44.5%, Hexo Corp​ HEXO.TO, up 44.4%, and Bombardier Inc​ BBDb.TO, higher by 23.4%.

* Lagging shares were NovaGold Resources Inc​​ NG.TO, down 11.6%, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc​ ATDb.TO, down 3.7%, and Tourmaline Oil Corp​ TOU.TO, lower by 3.5%.

* On the TSX 168 issues rose and 58 fell as a 2.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 442.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.66 points, or 2.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.85 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.46%, or $1.37, to $38.18 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.52%, or $1.49, to $40.81 O/R

* The TSX is off 6.4% for the year.

