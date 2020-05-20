TSX rises 0.75% to 14,997.63

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.75 percent to 14,997.63

* Leading the index were Frontera Energy Corp <FEC.TO​>, up 22.4%, Whitecap Resources Inc​ WCP.TO, up 16.5%, and Shawcor Ltd​ SCL.TO, higher by 15%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 12.7%, Hexo Corp​ HEXO.TO, down 8.2%, and Cineplex Inc​ CGX.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 149 issues rose and 79 fell as a 1.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 300.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 4.32 points, or 5.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.19 points, or 1.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 4.88%, or $1.56, to $33.52 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.29%, or $1.14, to $35.79 O/R

* The TSX is off 12.1% for the year.

