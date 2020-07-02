TSX rises 0.69% to 15,622.40
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.69 percent to 15,622.40 * Leading the index were Seven Generations Energy Ltd , up 14.9%, Brookfield Property Partners LP , up 14.5%, and Lightspeed POS Inc , higher by 13.9%. * Lagging shares were OceanaGold Corp , down 6.0%, CAE Inc , down 5.1%, and First Majestic Silver Corp , lower by 4.4%. * On the TSX 130 issues rose and 90 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 211.7 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , Manulife Financial Corp and Kinross Gold Corp . * The TSX's energy group rose 1.16 points, or 1.5%, while the financials sector climbed 0.12 points, or 0.1%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.18%, or $0.47, to $40.29 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.76%, or $0.74, to $42.77 [O/R] * The TSX is off 8.4% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'
- May 2020 Review and Outlook