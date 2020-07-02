TSX rises 0.69% to 15,622.40

US Markets
The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.69 percent to 15,622.40. The TSX is off 8.4% for the year.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.69 percent to 15,622.40 * Leading the index were Seven Generations Energy Ltd , up 14.9%, Brookfield Property Partners LP​ , up 14.5%, and Lightspeed POS Inc​ , higher by 13.9%. * Lagging shares were OceanaGold Corp​​ , down 6.0%, CAE Inc​ , down 5.1%, and First Majestic Silver Corp​ , lower by 4.4%. * On the TSX 130 issues rose and 90 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 211.7 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , Manulife Financial Corp and Kinross Gold Corp . * The TSX's energy group rose 1.16 points, or 1.5%, while the financials sector climbed 0.12 points, or 0.1%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.18%, or $0.47, to $40.29 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.76%, or $0.74, to $42.77 [O/R] * The TSX is off 8.4% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

