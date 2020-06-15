US Markets
SHOP

TSX rises 0.68% to 15,359.66

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.68 percent to 15,359.66.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.68 percent to 15,359.66

* Leading the index were Torex Gold Resources Inc <TXG.TO​>, up 9.3%, Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, up 8.3%, and Mullen Group Ltd​ MTL.TO, higher by 8.2%.

* Lagging shares were Cineplex Inc​​ CGX.TO, down 16.9%, Bombardier Inc​ BBDb.TO, down 11.5%, and Shawcor Ltd​ SCL.TO, lower by 11.1%.

* On the TSX 129 issues rose and 97 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 294.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.55 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.10 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.23%, or $0.81, to $37.07 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.71%, or $1.05, to $39.78 O/R

* The TSX is off 10% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHOP MTL SCL CNQ AC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular