TSX rises 0.68% to 15,359.66

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.68 percent to 15,359.66

* Leading the index were Torex Gold Resources Inc <TXG.TO​>, up 9.3%, Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, up 8.3%, and Mullen Group Ltd​ MTL.TO, higher by 8.2%.

* Lagging shares were Cineplex Inc​​ CGX.TO, down 16.9%, Bombardier Inc​ BBDb.TO, down 11.5%, and Shawcor Ltd​ SCL.TO, lower by 11.1%.

* On the TSX 129 issues rose and 97 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 294.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.55 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.10 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.23%, or $0.81, to $37.07 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.71%, or $1.05, to $39.78 O/R

* The TSX is off 10% for the year.

