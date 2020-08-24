TSX rises 0.66% to 16,626.64

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.66 percent to 16,626.64

* Leading the index were NFI Group Inc <NFI.TO​>, up 6.8%, Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, up 6.5%, and Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc​ ZZZ.TO, higher by 6.1%.

* Lagging shares were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​​ AUP.TO, down 6.3%, Real Matters Inc​ REAL.TO, down 4.1%, and Enghouse Systems Ltd​ ENGH.TO, lower by 2.9%.

* On the TSX 136 issues rose and 83 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 182.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.43 points, or 4.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 4.51 points, or 1.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.12%, or $0.05, to $42.39 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.51%, or $0.67, to $45.01 O/R

* The TSX is off 2.6% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.