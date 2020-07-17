TSX rises 0.62% to 16,123.48

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.62 percent to 16,123.48

* Leading the index were Silvercorp Metals Inc <SVM.TO​>, up 9.7%, Teranga Gold Corp​ TGZ.TO, up 5.8%, and Cogeco Communications Inc​ CCA.TO, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Crescent Point Energy Corp​​ CPG.TO, down 4.5%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, down 4.3%, and Pason Systems Inc​ PSI.TO, lower by 3.5%.

* On the TSX 138 issues rose and 83 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 16 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 161.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.12 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.23 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.44%, or $0.18, to $40.57 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.62%, or $0.27, to $43.1 O/R

* The TSX is off 5.5% for the year.

