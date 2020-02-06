TSX rises 0.6% to 17,757.49

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.60 percent to 17,757.49 * Leading the index were Innergex Renewable Energy Inc , up 11.5%, Semafo Inc , up 8.3%, and FirstService Corp , higher by 6.7%. * Lagging shares were Lightspeed POS Inc , down 13.3%, Aphria Inc , down 5.2%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc , lower by 5.2%. * On the TSX 162 issues rose and 68 fell as a 2.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 41 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 198.9 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Suncor Energy Inc and Enbridge Inc . * The TSX's energy group fell 1.69 points, or 1.3%, while the financials sector climbed 2.81 points, or 0.9%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.59%, or $0.3, to $51.05 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.36% , or $0.2, to $55.08 [O/R] * The TSX is up 4.1% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

