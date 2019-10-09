* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.53 percent to 16,379.87

* Leading the index were Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE.TO, up 6.4 percent, Ag Growth International Inc AFN.TO, up 6.1 percent, and Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, higher by 3.6 percent.

* Lagging shares were Semafo Inc SMF.TO, down 5.2 percent, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO.TO, down 3.9 percent, and Exchange Income Corp EIF.TO, lower by 3.6 percent.

* On the TSX 130 issues rose and 97 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 11 new highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 168.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.47 points, or 0.4 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.98 points, or 0.7 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.02 percent, or $0.01, to $52.64 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.09 percent, or $0.05, to $58.29 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.4 percent for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.