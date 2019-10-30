TSX rises 0.51% to 16,501.43

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.51 percent to 16,501.43

* Leading the index were Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO.TO, up 9.7%, Alacer Gold Corp ASR.TO, up 9.6%, and Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO, higher by 3.6%.

* Lagging shares were Centerra Gold Inc CG.TO, down 15.8%, Maple Leaf Foods Inc MFI.TO, down 13.2%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, lower by 4.9%.

* On the TSX 154 issues rose and 74 fell as a 2.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and 7 new lows, with total volume of 157.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp ECA.TO, Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO and B2gold Corp BTO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.76 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.33 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.15%, or $0.64, to $54.9 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.67% , or $1.03, to $60.56 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.2% for the year.

