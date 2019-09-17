* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.50 percent to 16,834.75

* Leading the index were Detour Gold Corp DGC.TO, up 6.4 percent, Western Forest Products Inc WEF.TO, up 6.3 percent, and Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, higher by 5.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were CannTrust Holdings Inc TRST.TO, down 14.6 percent, Encana Corp ECA.TO, down 6.5 percent, and MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO, lower by 5.8 percent.

* On the TSX 148 issues rose and 84 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 242.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp ECA.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.30 points, or 2.2 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.58 points, or 0.5 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 6.06 percent, or $3.81, to $59.09 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 7.01 percent, or $4.84, to $64.18 O/R

* The TSX is up 17.5 percent for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.