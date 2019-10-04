* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.49 percent to 16,449.35

* Leading the index were Torex Gold Resources Inc TXG.TO, up 4.9 percent, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, up 4.5 percent, and Linamar Corp LNR.TO, higher by 4.4 percent.

* Lagging shares were Secure Energy Services Inc SES.TO, down 8.7 percent, Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, down 3.1 percent, and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, lower by 2.8 percent.

* On the TSX 157 issues rose and 71 fell as a 2.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 11 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 183.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.30 points, or 0.2 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.98 points, or 0.7 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.8 percent, or $0.42, to $52.87 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.21 percent, or $0.7, to $58.41 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.8 percent for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.