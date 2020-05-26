US Markets
TSX rises 0.48% to 15,148.12

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.48 percent to 15,148.12

* Leading the index were BRP Inc <DOO.TO​>, up 11.0%, Equitable Group Inc​ EQB.TO, up 10.3%, and NFI Group Inc​ NFI.TO, higher by 9.8%.

* Lagging shares were NovaGold Resources Inc​​ NG.TO, down 11.5%, Hexo Corp​ HEXO.TO, down 11.0%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, lower by 11.0%.

* On the TSX 156 issues rose and 73 fell as a 2.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 299.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.05 points, or 1.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 12.39 points, or 5.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.77%, or $0.92, to $34.17 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.52%, or $0.54, to $36.07 O/R

* The TSX is off 11.2% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

