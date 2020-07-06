US Markets
TSX rises 0.47% to 15,669.67

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.47 percent to 15,669.67. The TSX is off 8.2% for the year.

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO​>, up 9.1%, Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, up 8.4%, and Aritzia Inc​ ATZ.TO, higher by 6.1%.

* Lagging shares were Enerplus Corp​​ ERF.TO, down 12.0%, Cineplex Inc​ CGX.TO, down 5.5%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp​ CPG.TO, lower by 5.2%.

* On the TSX 164 issues rose and 54 fell as a 3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 238.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO, Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.07 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.72 points, or 1.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.15%, or $0.06, to $40.59 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.58%, or $0.25, to $43.05 O/R

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

