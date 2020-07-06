TSX rises 0.47% to 15,669.67
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.47 percent to 15,669.67
* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO>, up 9.1%, Methanex Corp MX.TO, up 8.4%, and Aritzia Inc ATZ.TO, higher by 6.1%.
* Lagging shares were Enerplus Corp ERF.TO, down 12.0%, Cineplex Inc CGX.TO, down 5.5%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO, lower by 5.2%.
* On the TSX 164 issues rose and 54 fell as a 3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 238.0 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO, Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.07 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.72 points, or 1.1%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.15%, or $0.06, to $40.59 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.58%, or $0.25, to $43.05 O/R
* The TSX is off 8.2% for the year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- June 2020 Review and Outlook
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'