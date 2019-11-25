US Markets

TSX rises 0.46% to 17,032.86

REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.46 percent to 17,032.86. Leading the index were Interfor Corp, up 4.5%, Martinrea International Inc, up 4.3%, and West Fraser Timber Co Ltd higher by 3.8%.

* Lagging shares were Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.TO, down 17.6%, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 6.7%, and Transcontinental Inc TCLa.TO, lower by 3.1%.

* On the TSX 158 issues rose and 69 fell as a 2.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 17 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 218.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO and Detour Gold Corp DGC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.41 points, or 1.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.38 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.36%, or $0.21, to $57.98 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.43% , or $0.27, to $63.66 O/R

* The TSX is up 18.9% for the year.

