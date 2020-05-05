TSX rises 0.45% to 14,811.56

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.45 percent to 14,811.56

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp <MEG.TO​>, up 16.2%, Westshore Terminals Investment Corp​ WTE.TO, up 10.1%, and Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc​ ZZZ.TO, higher by 7.9%.

* Lagging shares were Winpak Ltd​​ WPK.TO, down 9.1%, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd​ WFT.TO, down 4.9%, and Pason Systems Inc​ PSI.TO, lower by 4.4%.

* On the TSX 131 issues rose and 95 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 297.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.13 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.67 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 23.98%, or $4.89, to $25.28 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 16.32%, or $4.44, to $31.64 O/R

* The TSX is off 13.2% for the year.

