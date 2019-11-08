TSX rises 0.43% to 16,877.42

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.43 percent to 16,877.42

* Leading the index were Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, up 12.4%, Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, up 7.8%, and Badger Daylighting Ltd BAD.TO, higher by 7.3%.

* Lagging shares were Altus Group Ltd AIF.TO, down 7.1%, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd WFT.TO, down 4.4%, and Cascades Inc CAS.TO, lower by 4.1%.

* On the TSX 114 issues rose and 113 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 16 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 207.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.50 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.53 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.49%, or $0.28, to $57.43 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.55% , or $0.34, to $62.63 O/R

* The TSX is up 17.8% for the year.

