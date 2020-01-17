Companies

TSX rises 0.42 percent to 17,559.02

Contributor
Lynx Insight Service Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.42 percent to 17,559.02

By Lynx Insight Service

Jan 17 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.42 percent to 17,559.02 * Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, up 9.3%, Interfor Corp IFP.TO, up 8.4%, and Norbord Inc OSB.TO, higher by 7.7%. * Lagging shares were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 9.1%, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, down 8.2%, and Ag Growth International Inc AFN.TO, lower by 4.6%. * On the TSX 144 issues rose and 87 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 42 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 224.7 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO. * The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.29 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.47 points, or 0.5%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.31%, or $0.18, to $58.7 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.57% , or $0.37, to $64.99 O/R * The TSX is up 2.9% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Banking US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular