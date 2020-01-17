By Lynx Insight Service

Jan 17 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.42 percent to 17,559.02 * Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, up 9.3%, Interfor Corp IFP.TO, up 8.4%, and Norbord Inc OSB.TO, higher by 7.7%. * Lagging shares were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 9.1%, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, down 8.2%, and Ag Growth International Inc AFN.TO, lower by 4.6%. * On the TSX 144 issues rose and 87 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 42 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 224.7 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO. * The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.29 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.47 points, or 0.5%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.31%, or $0.18, to $58.7 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.57% , or $0.37, to $64.99 O/R * The TSX is up 2.9% for the year.

