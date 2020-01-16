TSX rises 0.4% to 17,484.77

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.40 percent to 17,484.77

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, up 4.5%, Celestica Inc CLS.TO, up 4.1%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, higher by 3.7%.

* Lagging shares were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, down 31.6%, Iamgold Corp IMG.TO, down 6.5%, and Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 160 issues rose and 71 fell as a 2.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 27 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 258.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.07 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.98 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.25%, or $0.72, to $58.53 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.09% , or $0.7, to $64.7 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.5% for the year.

