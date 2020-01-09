US Markets

TSX rises 0.39% to 17,235.57

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.39 percent to 17,235.57

* Leading the index were Aritzia Inc ATZ.TO, up 14.5%, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, up 6.8%, and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, higher by 6.6%.

* Lagging shares were Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, down 4.2%, Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, down 3.0%, and NovaGold Resources Inc NG.TO, lower by 2.9%.

* On the TSX 147 issues rose and 75 fell as a 2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 22 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 222.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.29 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.54 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 were flat%, or $0, to $59.61 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.08% , or $0.05, to $65.39 O/R

* The TSX is up 1% for the year.

